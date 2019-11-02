US Treasury Secretary, RBI Guv discuss economy, regulatory issues

Image Source : FILE Representative Image

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Saturday met Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and other top RBI officials and discussed global and domestic macro-economic scenario and regulatory developments in both countries, an RBI statement said.

Mnuchin along with United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Consul General in Mumbai David J. Ranz and other officials visited Reserve Bank of India Mumbai and held discussions with Shaktikanta Das and other senior RBI officials.

On Friday, Mnuchin held talks with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the seventh meeting of the Economic and Financial Partnership (EFP) in New Delhi. They discussed the economic partnership between the two countries as a framework commensurate with the growing importance of economic relations and significant business and cultural ties that already exist between the two nations.

They also decided to undertake further work in a number of areas to improve cooperation and support for economic development.

During the EFP meeting, both sides had in-depth exchanges of views on a range of issues such as global, US, and Indian economic outlooks, global debt sustainability, financial sector reforms, leveraging of capital flows and investment, and tackling money laundering and combating financing of terrorism, a joint statement said.

Both sides discussed policies to stimulate economic growth and noted the significant steps India has taken to strengthen the financial sector, including public sector bank recapitalization and plans to merge some of the state-owned banks.

They also discussed capital flows, investment promotion-related issues and the external economic environment, the statement said.