UP govt suspends 6 types of allowances to employees, pensioners for period between Jan 2020 to June 30, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended 6 types of allowances to employees, pensioners for a period between Jan 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 (Representational image)

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday decided to suspend six types of allowances including DA (Dearness Allowance) being provided to the UP government employees and pensioners. These allowances will now remain suspended for a period between January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The decision, which seems to have been taken in order to cut the government's expenditure, has come after the Chief Minister held a meeting with COVID-19 management Team-11 of the state.

Earlier, the central government took a big decision for over 50 lakh central government employees and more than 60 lakh pensioners. The Union Finance Ministry decided to not roll out any increment in the dearness allowance (DA) for its 1.13 crore government employees and pensioners' at current levels in view of the coronavirus crisis which has put the economy under stress. The hold on DA hike will remain till July 2021.

As per the order, additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to central govt employees & Dearness Relief (DR) to central govt pensioners, due from January 1, 2020 will not be paid. The government had approved 400 bps hike In dearness allowance from January 1.

