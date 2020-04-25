Saturday, April 25, 2020
     
No gatherings till June 30: Yogi government goes tough on lockdown orders in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said the state authorities will not allow any gatherings of people till June 30, 2020. In such cases, the state authorities will not allow people to organise wedding events, birthday parties, or any other such events that host several people at one place.

New Delhi Published on: April 25, 2020 12:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh lockdown
Image Source : PTI

Lockdown: Uttar Pradesh government says will not allow gatherings of people till June 30

Amid the lockdown orders in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said the state authorities will not allow any gatherings of people till June 30, 2020. Giving out the orders, the Yogi Adityanath government said people should not be allowed to gather at one place, till the specified date. In such cases, the state authorities will not allow people to organise wedding events, birthday parties, or any other such events that host several people at one place, even if the lockdown is lifted by the Central government. 

More to follow...

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

