UP constable quarantined over suspicion of contracting COVID-19

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE/PTI UP constable quarantined after suspected of contracting COVID-19

A constable involved in distribution of food packets to the needy here amid the lockdown has been quarantined after being suspected of contracting COVID-19.

"The sample of constable deputed at police response vehicle (PRV) has been sent for test. He has been quarantined in the medical college on Thursday," Government Medical College, PRO, Puja Tripathi said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Aparna Gautam, said the constable was playing an active role in providing food packets and other necessary items to the needy.

