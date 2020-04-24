Friday, April 24, 2020
     
  4. UP constable quarantined over suspicion of contracting COVID-19

A constable involved in the distribution of food packets to the needy here amid the lockdown has been quarantined after being suspected of contracting COVID-19.

Shahjahanpur Updated on: April 24, 2020 14:58 IST
"The sample of constable deputed at police response vehicle (PRV) has been sent for test. He has been quarantined in the medical college on Thursday," Government Medical College, PRO, Puja Tripathi said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Aparna Gautam, said the constable was playing an active role in providing food packets and other necessary items to the needy.

