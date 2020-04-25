Uttar Pradesh: 19 of family test COVID-19 positive in Sant Kabir Nagar

Image Source : PTI 19 of family test COVID-19 positive in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: As many as 19 people of the same family have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. The new positive cases have been reported from Sant Kabir Nagar district in the state. According to the details, a student was earlier tested positive for coronavirus and is the source of the infection among all other family members. The student had developed symptoms for coronavirus after he had returned from Deoband in Uttar Pradesh. He was later tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.

As on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pradesh had reached 1,507. Out of the total cases, 1,299 are active patients while 187 have been treated and discharged, Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad had said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on Friday said that his government would bring back labourers who hailed from UP but were in quarantine at present in other states.

The decision comes days after the state government sent around 300 buses to Rajasthan to bring back more than 7,000 students stuck in Kota and offered to help other states in taking back their people who are in UP.

The state government is looking at more than 5 lakh people who are at quarantine centres in other states and would need to be evacuated over the next 10-odd days.

Haryana, according to a state government spokesperson, would be the first state from where workers would be brought back.

Also Read | COVID-19 cases rise to 109 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, 56 cured

Also Read | 2 leopard cubs beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Dudhwa

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage