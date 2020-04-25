Another COVID-19 hotspot added in Noida as cases rise to 109. Check list of 34 hotspots

One more coronavirus hotspot has been added in Noida taking the overall list of containment zones in the district to 34. This step to add another hotspot was taken by the Noida authorities after 6 new COVID-19 cases have come to light in the last 24 hours.
The administration on Friday identified Sector 45 as another hotspot zone, after a man tested positive for COVID-19. Later, the area was sealed to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic.
Municipal Magistrate Umashankar said that "SD-77, Sector 45 Noida and its surrounding areas have been fully sealed as per the laid down protocol from April 24 to 12 o'clock in advance, and as per the guidelines, people of this area shall remain in their own house. Action will be taken against people who dilute the lockdown rules."
So far, 56 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while 53 are undergoing treatment in Noida.
Full List of Hotspots in Noida
1) Supertech Capetown sector 74
2) Sector 27, Sector 28
3) Sector 44, Noida
4) Eldico Utopia Sector 93 A
5) Nirala Green Shire, Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari Village
6) Logix Blosson County Sector 137 Noida, Paras Tierra, Sector 137 Noida and Wazidpur village
7) Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida
8) Mehak Residency, Achega Greater Noida
9) Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida
10) Village Visnoli Post Dujana Dadri
11) Sector 37, Noida
12) Village Ghodi Bacheda, GB Nagar
13) Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West, Sector 16
14) Sector 22, Chauda Village, Noida,
15) Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B, Noida
16) Sector 5, 8, JJ Colony, Noida
17) Designer Park Sector 62, Noida
18) 14th Avenue Gaur City
19) Shatabdi Rail Vihar Sector 62 Noida
20) Eta-1 Greater Noida
21) Sector 50 Noida
22) Silver City Pi-2 Greater Noida
23) Begampur Kulesra Greater Noida
24) Gamma 1, Greater Noida
25) Sector 20, Noida
26) Kendriya Vihar, Sector 82
27) Achcher Village, Greater Noida
28) Sector 15 A, Noida
29) Sector 34, Noida
30) Cherry Country, Techzone 4, Greater Noida
31) Sector 55, Noida
32) Skytech Metrott, Sector 76, Noida
33) Sector 19, Noida
34) Sector 45, Noida