Budget 2020: BIG Highlights from Sitharaman's Budget speech

Finance Minister Sitharaman ​is set to present Union Budget 2020 on Saturday. As finance minister, this will be the second budget presentation by Sitharaman and this will also be the second budget since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for a second term. Post the general elections 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed as the finance minister of the country. The development came after former finance minister Arun Jaitley had stepped aside due to health reasons.

Sitharaman was appointed the first full-time finance minister of the country. Indira Gandhi is the only woman who presented the Union Budget before her and that was in 1970.

Nirmala Sitharaman's family, including her daughter Parakala Vangmayi arrive at the Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur arrive at the Parliament to attend Cabinet meeting, presentation of Union Budget 2020-21 at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament ahead of Budget 2020 presentation

Printed copies of Union Budget 2020-21 have been brought to the Parliament

What is Union Budget?

According to Article 112 of the Constitution of India, the Union Budget is the annual financial statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Central government for that particular financial year. The receipts and disbursements are shown under three parts in which the Government Accounts are kept, viz.,

(i) The Consolidated Fund of India

(ii) The Contingency Fund of India, and

(iii) The Public Account of India.

The finance minister's Budget presentation speech has many parts. They pertain to various categories: Annual Financial Statement (AFS), Demand for Grants (DG), Appropriation Bill, Finance Bill, Macro-economic framework for the relevant financial year, Medium-Term fiscal policy and a strategy statement, Expenditure Profile, Expenditure Budget, Receipts Budget.

