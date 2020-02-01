Saturday, February 01, 2020
     
Budget 2020 Live: Sitharaman ready with traditional 'bahi khata' ahead of Budget speech

Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table her second union budget with a vision to revive the economy. Catch all the live updates here.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2020 10:39 IST
Union Budget 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2020

Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table her second union budget with a vision to revive the economy as it is going through a slowdown. The budget comes just a day after Modi government 2.0 tabled economic survey 2019-2020 which predicted country's economy to grow at a rate of 6-6.5% in financial year 20-21.

Speaking ahead of the Budget day, Sitharaman on Friday said, "It appears that the main reason for this slowdown was the non-banking financial institutions experiencing a turbulence. She said India had undertaken some important reforms that over the longer term would be beneficial for the country, but they do have some short-term impact. Follow all the live updates on Budget 2020 here.

  • Feb 01, 2020 10:32 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Parliament

    Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Parliament ahead of the presentation of Budget 2020. 

  • Feb 01, 2020 10:28 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PM Modi arrives at Parliament ahead of Budget 2020

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament, ahead of the budget presentation. Analysts say this is going to be the most crucial budget. Earlier on Friday, Modi called for wide discussions on the economic issues in the country and how to maximise benefits to India in the current global economic scenario.

    "We should focus mostly on economic issues in this session and we should to try to see how India can benefit most out of the present global economic scenario and how it can take forward the country's economy," Modi added.

  • Feb 01, 2020 10:23 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Printed copies of Budget 2020 brought to Parliament

    As Nirmala Sitharaman is ready with traditional 'Bahi Khata', the printed copies of the Union Budget 2020-21 have been brought to the Parliament.

     

  • Feb 01, 2020 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Jitendra Singh arrive for cabinet meeting ahead of Budget 2020 presentation

    Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Jitendra Singh arrive at the Parliament to attend the Cabinet meeting to be held shortly.

  • Feb 01, 2020 10:00 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Kovind before presenting Union Budget 2020

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget 2020-21. 

  • Feb 01, 2020 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Rs 1,10,828 crore gross GST revenue collected in January 2020

    The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2020 is Rs 1,10,828 crores. The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of December up to January 31, 2020 is Rs 83 lakh, according to Finance Ministry.

  • Feb 01, 2020 9:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Cabinet meeting shortly ahead of Budget 2020

    Ahead of the Budget 2020 presentation, Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi is set to take place at 10:15 am today in the Parliament House. 

  • Feb 01, 2020 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

  • Feb 01, 2020 9:11 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Nirmala Sitharaman with 'Bahi-Khata' ahead of Budget 2020 presentation

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with 'Bahi-Khata' ahead of Budget 2020 presentation in the Parliament.

  • Feb 01, 2020 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Govt making efforts towards making budget good for all: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

    Ahead of the Budget 2020 presentation by Finance Minister, MoS Anurag Thakur said, "Modi govt believes in 'sabka sath, sabka vikas.' We received suggestions from across the country. The government is making efforts that this budget is good for all."

  • Feb 01, 2020 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    MoS Finance Anurag Thakur offers prayers at his residence ahead of Budget 2020

    Ministry of State (MoS) Finance Anurag Thakur offers prayers at his residence, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament today.

  • Feb 01, 2020 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Finance Ministry

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will be presenting Modi govt's 2.0 budget today has reached the Finance Ministry.

  • Feb 01, 2020 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Middle class expects relief in income tax slabs

    With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present Modi government's budget, middle and salaried class expect the government to give relief in income tax. 

  • Feb 01, 2020 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Budget comes amid economic slowdown

    The Budget comes at a time when the economy is experiencing a slowdown, therefore the industry is hoping that today's budget will lay a strong pathway for the revival of the economy. 

  • Feb 01, 2020 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Industry hopes reviving of economy as budget is set to be presented today

    Budget 2020 comes at a time when country's economy is witnessing a downward trend in the last five quarters. In the previous quarter, economy grew at 4.5%, slowest since 2013.

  • Feb 01, 2020 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Budget should spur AI use in economy: IT sector

    With disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) driving businesses, the IT sector wants the Union Budget for fiscal 2020-21 to ensure greater use of these to spur a sluggish economy among other measures for the sector, industry experts said on Friday.

     

  • Feb 01, 2020 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

  • Feb 01, 2020 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Modi meets party leaders ahead of Budget day

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Budget 2020 held a meeting with senior ministers, party leaders as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her second budget today. The industry is hoping that the budget will focus on measures to revive the economy that is going through a slowdown. On Friday, PM Modi on the first day of the Budget session said that he expects both the Houses will have serious and extensive discussions on the economy. 

