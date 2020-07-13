Sundar Pichai announces Google's $10 Billion fund for India's digital economy

Image Source : GOOGLE Today at Google for India, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a $10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced a $10 billion digitization fund for India's digital economy. Pichai's announcement came after his mmeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday where he discussed issues such as leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers and youth.

"This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with Sundar Pichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs," Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wrote on Twitter.

"One of the challenges of this moment is that we can’t visit the people we love, or the places we call home. During this time, the ability to be online has been a lifeline to so many of us: whether you’re a small business trying to stay afloat…a parent looking for updates on how to keep your family healthy … or a student trying to keep up with your studies. Being helpful in these moments is at the core of Google’s mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful," Sundar Pichai, Madurai-born Google CEO said.

"This mission is deeply personal to me. Growing up, technology provided a window to a world outside my own. It also brought us closer together as a family. Every evening we were drawn to the television by Doordarshan’s special rendition of “Sare Jahan Se Accha," Sundar Pichai wrote in his address letter on Google for India initiative.

Pichai is the chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc and its subsidiary Google LLC.

