Friday, September 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Gold rises Rs 70 to Rs 38,695 per 10 gm, Silver witnesses gains as well

Gold rises Rs 70 to Rs 38,695 per 10 gm, Silver witnesses gains as well

Gold and silver prices on Friday witnessed recovery, with the yellow metal rising Rs 70 to Rs 38,695 per 10 gram in the national capital, according to HDFC Securities. Silver prices also witnessed a gain of Rs 172 to Rs 48,400 per kilogram. On Thursday, it closed at Rs 48,228 per kilogram.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: September 13, 2019 16:00 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Share market closing: Bullion trade

Gold and silver prices on Friday witnessed recovery, with the yellow metal rising Rs 70 to Rs 38,695 per 10 gram in the national capital, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver prices also witnessed a gain of Rs 172 to Rs 48,400 per kilogram. On Thursday, it closed at Rs 48,228 per kilogram.

In the bullion market here, gold rose to Rs 38,695 per 10 gram from its previous closing price of Rs 38,625 per 10 gram, it said.

"Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading up at Rs 38,695 with a volatile rupee which witnessed correction in noon trading," said Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities), HDFC Securities.

In the global market also, gold prices were trading higher at USD 1,505 an ounce in New York and silver quoted in the green at USD 18.17 per ounce, according to the data by HDFC Securities.

Meanwhile, during early trade on Friday, the rupee appreciated by 26 paise to 70.88 against the US dollar.

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMarket opens on a positive note; Yes Bank cracks 4 pc Next Story  