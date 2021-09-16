Festive bonanza: SBI announces home loan of any amount at 6.70%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) SBI announces home loan of any amount at 6.70%

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender as well as home loan provider, has launched a bouquet of festive offers for prospective home loan customers. The offers are aimed to make home loans more affordable in the festive season. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, SBI is offering credit score linked home loans at just 6.70%, irrespective of the loan amount.

Earlier a borrower availing a loan greater than Rs. 75 lakh, had to pay an interest rate of 7.15%. With the introduction of the festive offers, a borrower can now avail home loan for any amount at a rate as low as 6.70%. The offer results in a saving of 45 bps which translates to a huge interest saving of more than Rs 8 lakh, for a Rs 75 lakh loan with a 30 year tenure.

Further, the rate of interest applicable for a non-salaried borrower was 15 bps higher than the interest rate applicable to a salaried borrower. SBI has removed this distinction between a salaried and a non-salaried borrower. Now, there is no occupation-linked interest premium being charged to prospective home loan borrowers. This would lead to a further interest saving of 15 bps to non-salaried borrowers.

The bank has also waived off the processing fees completely.

"The bank has made the offers more inclusive and the offers are available to all segments of borrowers irrespective of the loan amount and the profession of the borrower. The 6.70% home loan offer is also applicable to balance transfer cases. We believe zero processing fees and concessional interest rates in the festive season will make homeownership more affordable," CS Setty, Managing Director (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI, said.

Latest Business News