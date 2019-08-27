SAIL extends deadline again to submit bid for 3 assets

Steel Authority of India Ltd has extended the deadline to submit bids for stake sale

Steel Authority of India Ltd has extended the deadline to submit bids for stake sale in its three assets to September 10, 2019.

The last date for submission of EoIs for its three plants was August 1, which was later extended to August 20, 2019.

The date for submission of expression of interests (EoIs) physically for the three SAIL assets has been extended to September 10, 2019, the company said on its website.

No reasons were given for the extension of the deadline.

In July, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had invited bids for 100 per cent stake sale in Alloys Steels Plant (ASP), Salem Steel Plant (SSP) and Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP) - units of Steel Authority of India Ltd's (SAIL).

