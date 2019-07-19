Friday, July 19, 2019
     
Reliance Industries Q1 net rises 6.8%; consumer businesses contribute a third of pre-tax profits

Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 6.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal as share of consumer businesses of retail and telecom rose sharply.

New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2019 18:54 IST
Net profit in April-June stood at Rs 10,104 crore while consolidated revenue rose to a record Rs 1,72,956 crore.

Consumer businesses, which till last year accounted for a quarter of the company's pre-tax profit, contributed 32 per cent of EDITDA in Q1, the company said.

Retail business EBITDA crossed Rs 2,000 crore while telecom arm Jio posted a 45.6 per cent jump in profits at Rs 891 crore. 

