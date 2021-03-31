Image Source : FILE/PTI RBI extends timeline for processing of recurring online transactions till Sept 30

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday extended the timeline for the processing of recurring online transactions till September 30, 2021.

"RBI extends timeline for processing of recurring online transactions. To prevent any inconvenience to the customers, RBI has decided to extend the timeline for the stakeholders to migrate to the framework till September 30, 2021," the central bank said today.

