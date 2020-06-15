Image Source : FILE Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 2 per litre in Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Monday announced increase in the prices of petrol and diesel each by Rs 2 per litre. The new rates will come into effect from midnight tonight, said deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who also holds Finance portfolio. While the current price of petrol per litre is Rs 71.88 as on Monday in Gujarat, the price of diesel per litre is Rs 70.12.

"The step is being taken in view of the state revenue dipping significantly due to coronavirus-enforced lockdown while the state expenditure going up to fight the COVID-19 crisis," he told reporters.

