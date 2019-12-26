Petrol, diesel prices hike across metro cities. Know revised rates here

Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked across metro cities on Thursday. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis.

New Delhi Published on: December 26, 2019 10:59 IST
Petrol diesel price hike
Image Source : PTI PHOTO

Petrol, diesel price hike after days of continuity

After days of continuity, prices of petrol and diesel hiked once again on Thursday. The price of petrol was increased by 5-6 paise and that of diesel by 10-11 paise across major cities of the country on Thursday. In Delhi, petrol prices climbed to Rs 74.68 a litre as against Rs 74.63 a litre on Wednesday while diesel price rose to Rs 67.09 a litre as compared to Rs 66.99 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is selling at Rs 80.34 a litre, in Chennai at Rs 77.64 a litre and in Kolkata at Rs 77.34 a litre, as per data from Indian Oil Corporation website.

Diesel in Mumbai costs Rs 70.39 a litre, in Chennai Rs 70.93 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 69.50 a litre.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis.

