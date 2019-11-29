Image Source : Petrol, diesel prices rise again

Petrol and diesel prices rose again on Friday, while in the international market crude oil prices edged lower for the third consecutive day. Petrol has become costlier by five paise per litre in Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai and four paise per litre in Mumbai after remaining constant for the last two days. Oil marketing companies have increased the price of diesel by five paise in Delhi and Kolkata while in Mumbai and Chennai by six paise per liter after four days of stability.

According to the website of Indian Oil, the price of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai has increased to Rs 74.81, Rs 77.49, Rs 80.46 and Rs 77.77 per litre respectively.

The price of diesel has also increased to Rs 65.78, Rs 68.19, Rs 69 and Rs 69.53 per litre respectively in the four metros.

The February contract of Brent crude, the benchmark crude oil on the International Market Intercontinental Exchange, was trading at $ 63.05 a barrel, down 0.35 per cent from the previous session on Friday.

At the same time, American Light crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was trading at $ 58.23 a barrel with a decline of 0.15 per cent in January contract of West Texas Intermediate.

ALSO READ | Kerala: 12,000 litres of petrol spills as fuel tanker overturns

ALSO READ | Petrol prices continue to surge, diesel stable