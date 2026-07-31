Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha to take up Births & Deaths Amendment Bill, SC Judges Bill today

New Delhi:

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are scheduled to take up several important legislative proposals today during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. In the Lok Sabha, members will consider and vote on the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is slated to take up the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. The Lower House will also take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, with Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal introducing it for consideration and passage.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews for all the latest updates on Parliament proceedings.