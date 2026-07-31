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Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha to take up Births & Deaths Amendment Bill, SC Judges Bill today

Written By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Parliament is set to take up several key Bills today during the Monsoon Session, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to consider the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Parliament Monsoon Session.
Parliament Monsoon Session. Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are scheduled to take up several important legislative proposals today during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. In the Lok Sabha, members will consider and vote on the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is slated to take up the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. The Lower House will also take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, with Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal introducing it for consideration and passage.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews for all the latest updates on Parliament proceedings.

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session

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  • 9:45 AM (IST)Jul 31, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rajya Sabha to review committee recommendations

    Apart from legislative business, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up statements by ministers regarding the implementation of recommendations made by various Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees. The House is scheduled to begin proceedings at 11 am.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Jul 31, 2026
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    Standing Committee reports to be tabled today

    Before legislative business begins, ministers will lay various papers on the Table of the House. Reports of the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will also be presented in the Lok Sabha.

     

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Jul 31, 2026
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    Lok Sabha to discuss extension for Joint Committee report

    The Lower House will consider a motion seeking more time for the Joint Committee examining the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The proposal aims to extend the deadline for submitting the committee's report.

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Jul 31, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    MSME Amendment Bill on Rajya Sabha agenda

    Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is set to move the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill proposes amendments to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006.

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Jul 31, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha to consider Supreme Court Judges Bill

    The Lok Sabha will also take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026. Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the legislation for discussion and passage in the House.

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Jul 31, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Amit Shah to move Births and Deaths Amendment Bill

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha. The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Jul 31, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Parliament to take up key bills in both Houses today

    Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take up several important legislative proposals on Friday as the Monsoon Session continues. The Lower House is scheduled to consider the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, while the Upper House will discuss the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

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