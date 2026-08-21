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LIVE Punjab Bandh Updates: Traffic affected, exams postponed; police say 'situation is normal'

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Punjab Bandh LIVE Updates: The band has been called by the Qaumi Insaf Morcha, which is demanding the release of Sikh prisoners in Punjab. Because of the bandh, vehicular traffic has been affected in many parts, even as the security remains tightened.

Security has been heightened across Punjab in view of the bandh called by Qaumi Insaf Morcha/ File photo
Security has been heightened across Punjab in view of the bandh called by Qaumi Insaf Morcha/ File photo Image Source : ANI
Chandigarh:

A statewide bandh was organised across Punjab on Friday following a call by the Qaumi Insaf Morcha (QIM) that is demanding the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners). The bandh, which began at 7 am and will continue till 2 pm across the state, has been supported by several Sikh bodies and organisations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit General) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Waris Punjab De.

The Qaumi Insaf Morcha has urged people across Punjab to back the bandh, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, including Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995. 

The bandh has affected the vehicular movement in Punjab, as several roads were blocked by the protesters; however, essential services such as hospitals were operational. On the other hand, private schools have stayed shut, while government schools were operational. Meanwhile, the Panjab university has rescheduled exams to be held on Friday.

Live updates :Punjab Bandh

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  • 11:43 AM (IST)Aug 21, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Qaumi Insaf Morcha protests in Chandigarh

    Members of Qaumi Insaf Morcha are protesting in Chandigarh, as they participate in the Punjab Bandh, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners. 

  • 11:19 AM (IST)Aug 21, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    'Issue related to Bandi Singhs'

    Speaking to news agency ANI, Jathedar Jagtar Singh Hawara Committee spokesperson professor Baljinder Singh has said that Friday's agitation is related to 'Bandi Singhs' who have not been given bail or released even after their sentence is completed.

    "This is a matter related to the 'Bandi Singhs', who are in jail even after they have served their sentence. The main bazaar in Amritsar is shut today, and there is no sense of fear. The people are connected with this issue emotionally and are supporting this bandh in a peaceful manner. Gurmeet Ram Rahim and Asaram Bapu are given parole repeatedly," he said.

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Aug 21, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What's open and what stays shut across in Punjab?

    During the bandh, commercial activities are likely to get affected in Punjab and one can expect that shops, particularly the non-essential ones, might not operate during the above-mentioned period. However, essential services such as hospitals and medical stores will continue. Read more.

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Aug 21, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Vehicular movement affected in Mohali

    Traffic is disrupted on the Kharar–Mohali flyover near Sunny Enclave in Mohali due to the Punjab Bandh called by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha.

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Aug 21, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Traffic affected in Mohali

    The impact of the 'bandh' called by Qaumi Insaaf Morcha over their demand for the release of Sikh prisoners is seen at a city traffic intersection at Phase 7 in Mohali, where a few Sikhs supporting the shutdown attempted to block the flow of traffic and stopped several vehicles from proceeding further, reports ANI.

  • 10:15 AM (IST)Aug 21, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security tightened in Amritsar

    There is a heavy presence of police personnel in Amritsar in view of the bandh called by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners. 

    "All markets here are closed. Police are deployed in all areas of Amritsar. The situation is peaceful in the city. All 'jathebandis' have supported this bandh," ADCP Harpal Singh said.

  • 9:54 AM (IST)Aug 21, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Moga Police says 'no need to fear'

    The police in Moga have said that people do not need to have any fear and they can do their work accordingly, adding that the security has remained tightened in the district. They said the police will not allow any disruptive elements "to raise their heads" in Moga.

    "Since this morning, the Moga police, acting under the instructions of our SSP, have deployed a heavy police force here. I want to assure the public that no one will be allowed to disrupt law and order... Protestors should protest peacefully. Essential services and emergency operations remain functional. As you can see, people are moving about and heading to work," said Inspector Gurwinder Singh Bhullar (SHO City 1 Moga).

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Aug 21, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Situation peaceful: Mohali Police

    The police have said that the situation at the Chandigarh-Mohali border is peaceful as of now, even as security remains tightened across the state.

    "The situation is peaceful as of now. Police personnel have been deployed at key locations," Mohali Police SP Saurav Jindal said. 

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Aug 21, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security tightened in Chandigarh

    The security has been heightened at the Chandigarh-Mohali border after the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha called for a 'bandh' over its demand for the release of Sikh prisoners.

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Aug 21, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Are schools closed in Punjab?

    While government schools are operating in Punjab as usual, private schools have stayed shut across the state. 

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Aug 21, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who all are backing the bandh?

    Various Sikh bodies and organisations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit General) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Waris Punjab De, have backed the Punjab Bandh.

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Aug 21, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security heightened across Punjab

    In view of the bandh called by the Qaumi Insaf Morcha, the Punjab Police has heightened the security across the state and extra personnel have been deployed at all key areas.

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Aug 21, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What are the demands?

    The Qaumi Insaf Morcha (QIM) has demanded the release of 'Bandi Singhs' or Sikh prisoners. This includes the release of Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination of former Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995. 

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Aug 21, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Punjab Bandh underway

    The bandh, which was called by the Qaumi Insaf Morcha (QIM), began around 7 am on Friday. It will continue till 2 pm.

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