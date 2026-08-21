LIVE Punjab Bandh Updates: Traffic affected, exams postponed; police say 'situation is normal'

Chandigarh:

A statewide bandh was organised across Punjab on Friday following a call by the Qaumi Insaf Morcha (QIM) that is demanding the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners). The bandh, which began at 7 am and will continue till 2 pm across the state, has been supported by several Sikh bodies and organisations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit General) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Waris Punjab De.

The Qaumi Insaf Morcha has urged people across Punjab to back the bandh, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, including Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995.

The bandh has affected the vehicular movement in Punjab, as several roads were blocked by the protesters; however, essential services such as hospitals were operational. On the other hand, private schools have stayed shut, while government schools were operational. Meanwhile, the Panjab university has rescheduled exams to be held on Friday.