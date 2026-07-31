Legendary Milan and Italy defender Franco Baresi dies at 66, football fraternity comes forth to pay tribute

Milan:

Franco Baresi, one of the greatest Italian defenders in the history of football, has tragically passed away at the age of 66. It is worth noting that Baresi underwent surgery for a lung nodule back in 2025 and was in poor health for quite some time before his passing.

After the news of his passing, Baresi’s club, AC Milan, took centre stage and released a statement talking about the legacy that the Italian great has left behind. The club also stated that Baresi’s legacy and influence will forever stay imbued in the hearts of the fans.

"The entire history of AC Milan is in mourning following the death of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will remain forever embedded in the club's DNA, just like his iconic number 6 shirt. The condolences that AC Milan extends to the family of Franco Baresi in this difficult time are shared by every Rossonero, who feels this loss as their own," AC Milan posted on X.

Baresi’s career in numbers

Speaking of Franco Baresi, widely revered as one of the greatest defenders in the history of the sport, Baresi shaped the legacy of Italian football through his leadership and defensive capabilities. He made a whopping 716 appearances for AC Milan throughout his career.

He played alongside greats like Marco van Basten, Frank Rijkaard and Ruud Gullit. Furthermore, between 1989 and 1995, Baresi featured in a total of five Champions League finals, which was a feat that was previously achieved by Real Madrid legend Alfredo di Stefano.

It is interesting to note that Baresi made his debut back in the 1977/78 season and won the FIFA World Cup back in 1982 as well. Exactly 20 years after making his debut, Baresi announced his retirement from football after winning a plethora of trophies.

After his retirement, his number six shirt was retired by AC Milan, and he was appointed as the vice-president of the club. In the prime of his career, Baresi was approached by a host of clubs from across Europe. However, he decided to stay at AC Milan, showcasing exceptional loyalty to the club.

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