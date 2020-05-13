Image Source : FILE FM Nirmala Sitharaman likely to announce details of economic stimulus package today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may announce the breakup of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package which announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and give details on how it will be disbursed. On Tuesday, in his address to the nation, PM Modi announced the fourth phase of lockdown or lockdown 4.0. He also announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore.

According to the report by Business Standard, the Finance Minister could announce a total of three trillion rupees or more for the country’s falling economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The expenditure of all the initiatives put together is likely to be similar to what the G-20 countries are offering in terms of GDP percentage, the report stated.

He had said,” I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI & today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP.

The special economic package will have an emphasis on land, labour, liquidity and laws, and will be for "our labourers, farmers, honest taxpayers, MSMEs and cottage industry", Modi said.

"The package will be doled out in 2020 and aimed at minimizing the impact on agriculture, attract investments and ensure self-reliance," he said.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 1,400 points in the opening session on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to revive the coronavirus-hit economy boosted domestic investor sentiment.

