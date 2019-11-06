Image Source : Nandan Nilkeni condemns "mischievous insinuations" against Infosys top brass in whistleblower allegations

Infosys in a filing to the BSE, NSE and New York Stock Exchange has condemned the allegations against its founders and top officials. "Infosys strongly condemns the mischievous insinuations made by anonymous sources against the cofounders and former colleagues, suggesting their involvement in the recent whistleblower allegations," the company said in a statement.

“These speculations are appalling and seem to be aimed at tarnishing the image of some of the most accomplished and respected individuals. I have deep regard for the life-long contribution of all our cofounders. They have built this institution and have served this company selflessly and even today, remain committed to the long-term success of Infosys," Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys said in the statement.

Recently, the involvement of company co-founders in the recent whistleblower allegations of 'unethical practices' at Infosys was reported in the media. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Infosys Chairman termed these allegations "mischievous insinuations" and said they seemed to be aimed at tarnishing their image.

“These speculations are appalling and seem to be aimed at tarnishing the image of some of the most accomplished and respected individuals. I have a deep regard for the life-long contribution of all our cofounders. They have built this institution and have served this company selflessly and even today, remain committed to the long-term success of Infosys," said chairman Nandan Nilekani.

Infosys has appointed an audit committee to probe and an external law firm to conduct an "independent" investigation into the allegations mentioned in the complaint.

"As we have previously stated, the Audit Committee has appointed an external law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations made in the complaints. We will share the outcome of the investigation at the relevant time with all stakeholders," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Infosys had said it is yet to receive any evidence to corroborate anonymous whistleblowers' complaints that alleged unethical practices by the company's top management.