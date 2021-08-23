Monday, August 23, 2021
     
Maruti Suzuki slapped with Rs 200 crore penalty over dealer discount policy

New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2021 18:50 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO

Maruti Suzuki slapped with Rs 200 crore penalty over dealer discount policy

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 200 crores on Maruti Suzuki India Limited for indulging in "anti-competitive" conduct of Rescale Price Maintenance in passenger vehicle segment by implementing discount control policy. 

“The Competition Commission of India (CCI) passed a final order against Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) for indulging in anti-competitive conduct of Resale Price Maintenance (RPM) in the passenger vehicle segment by way of implementing Discount Control Policy vis-à-vis dealers, and accordingly, imposed a penalty of ₹200 crore upon MSIL," the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

