Luxor Group diversifies into Home and Hygiene products 

India’s biggest writing instrument major Luxor Group on Tuesday announced its foray into the personal and home hygiene segment with a host of nanotechnology-based products under the Luxor Nano range. To begin with, the group has introduced "all-in-one disinfectant spray", pocket disinfectant spray, gadget disinfectant spray and hand sanitizer.

Luxor Nano provides superior and lasting protection by killing 99.9 per cent bacteria, viruses and repels dust and dirt from the surface. It is based upon Active Nano Technology which creates a protective layer that keeps objects and surfaces safe for a long time.

Pooja Jain Gupta, Executive Director, Luxor Group said, “We are happy to introduce nanotechnology in India, which offers enormous benefits in terms of safety and stability. It is a revolutionary solution to contemporary health and hygiene issues. Luxor has been a pioneer and we are confident to write a similar success story in the home hygiene segment."

"We see this technology as a gamechanger in the health and hygiene sector. Globally, nanotechnology is gaining prominence owing to its efficacy in solving everyday challenges. We aim to bring it to Indian consumers who will equally benefit from such inventions/world-class technology," she said.

The products are dermatologically tested and highly effective against any kind of bacteria or virus, Jain claimed adding "the initial response has been highly encouraging".

Jain claimed that Luxor Nano is based on ''Active Nano Technology'' which creates a protective layer that keeps objects and surfaces safe for a long time and it is completely safe for the skin.

She said the group will be launching new products in the home hygiene segment category as well in the coming months.

