Image Source : AP Jeff Bezos sells over $3.1 billion worth Amazon shares

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has sold over $3.1 billion worth of Amazon shares this week. This has taken his total cashout in 2020 so far to a massive $7.2 billion. In 2019, Bezos had sold $2.8 billion worth of Amazon shares.

Amazon had published its second-quarter 2020 results last week wherein the retain giant had reported sales of $88.9 billion.

Amazon's net profit had doubled to $5.2 billion.

