After banning Chinese apps, India says no to imports of power equipment from China

Image Source : FILE PHOTO India will not be importing power equipment from China amid stand-off at border.

After banning 59 Chinese apps amid stand-off with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India will not import power equipment from China, Power Minister RK Singh informed. During a virtual press conference with state counterparts, the Power Minister asserted that the equipment import from China and Pakistan would not be permitted especially on the basis of inspection.

He further said state discoms should not give orders for supply of equipment to Chinese firms.

"We manufacture everything here. India imported Rs 71,000 crore worth power equipment including Rs 21,000 crore from China," Singh said in the state energy ministers conference chaired by him this morning in his opening remarks.

He said, "This (huge import of power equipment) is something we cannot tolerate that a country will transgress into our territory....we will not take anything from China and Pakistan."

RK Singh further mentioned, "we will not give permission for import from Prior Reference countries. We are affected. There could be malware or trojen horse in those (imports from China) which they can activate remotely (to cripple our power systems)."

(With inputs from PTI)

