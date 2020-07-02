Image Source : PTI Chinese app ban a digital strike: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Calling the ban on Chinese apps a "digital strike", Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said India wants peace, but if someone casts an evil eye, the country is capable of giving a befitting reply. Hailing the "strong" leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted, if our country has lost 20 soldiers, the toll is double on the Chinese side.

"Now you can hear about only two 'Cs' - Coronavirus and China. We believe in peace and solve problems through discussion, but if somebody casts an evil eye on India, we will give a befitting reply...if our 20 jawans have sacrificed their lives, then the toll is double on the Chinese side."

"You all must have noticed that they have not come out with any figure," Prasad, also the Union electronics and information technology minister, said addressing a virtual rally for the people of Bengal," the Union Minister said.

Recalling how India had responded after terror attacks in the recent past, Prasad, said, "You all must remember how we had retaliated after Uri and Pulwama (terror strikes). When our PM is saying that the sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain, it has a meaning. Our government has the will to deliver."

Insisting that India carried out a "digital strike" to protect the data of countrymen, Prasad sought to know why the TMC was opposing the ban on Chinese apps.

"We are witnessing a strange trend in Bengal; the ruling TMC had earlier asked why we were not banning the apps, now they want to know why we are banning the apps. This is strange, why can't they stand with the government at the time of crisis," he said.

