Grand Canyon flash flood forces evacuations, about 15 people feared missing

Arizona (USA):

A major flash flood in the Grand Canyon National Park forced the evacuation of dozens of people after torrents of muddy water swept large boulders, logs, metal structures and other debris into the Colorado River, authorities said.

The flash flood hit the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch area on Saturday afternoon. The National Park Service said about 15 people may still be missing, after initially reporting that more than 20 people could be unaccounted for. Authorities are continuing efforts to locate and account for people who may have been hiking or camping in the affected area. No deaths or injuries have been reported.

Flash flood sweeps through Bright Angel Canyon

The flooding began at around 2:30 pm on Saturday after rainfall on the Kaibab Plateau, according to the National Park Service. Bright Angel Creek, which flows into the Colorado River, rose rapidly as heavy rainwater rushed through the steep canyon. The force of the water wiped out footbridges over the creek and significantly altered the landscape, widening the creek bed and creating what appeared to be a new river rapid.

Video footage recorded by hikers showed a torrent of muddy water rushing along trails and beneath footbridges, with logs and other debris being carried downstream. Erica Viola, who was at Bright Angel Campground when the rain began, said she and around 50 other hikers watched the creek rise before debris started flowing through the area. She said the group was later evacuated by helicopter, cutting her trip short by two days.

62 people evacuated from affected areas

As of Sunday morning, 62 people had been evacuated, while additional evacuations were scheduled. More than 60 people were evacuated from Phantom Ranch, a popular stop for rafters that has a historic canteen and dormitories. The National Park Service said it was working with Arizona authorities to continue evacuations and account for people who may be missing.

Popular areas including Bright Angel Campground, Phantom Ranch and parts of the North Kaibab Trail remained closed on Sunday as officials assessed the damage. Rafting trips on the Colorado River have also been halted for the time being.

Heavy rain caused rapid flooding

National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Johndrow in Flagstaff said around half an inch to one inch of rain fell within approximately 30 minutes in the rocky area. “Most of it ran off instantly,” Johndrow said.

He explained that the flooding occurred on the north side of the Grand Canyon, where Bright Angel Creek descends from the North Rim towards the Colorado River, dropping around 6,000 feet. Jack Schmidt, director of the Center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University, described the incident as a reminder of how dynamic and active the Grand Canyon landscape can be.

Water pipeline damaged, restrictions imposed

The flooding also damaged a key water pipeline serving the Grand Canyon National Park. Following the damage, authorities announced water restrictions in the park's most visited area. The National Park Service also imposed a ban on wood and charcoal fires.

Some overnight accommodation facilities will close, although the park will remain open for day use.

More thunderstorms and flash floods possible

The National Park Service warned that more thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could affect the area through Monday. Officials said additional rainfall could lead to further flash flooding, debris flows, rockfall and changes in trail and river conditions.

Authorities continue to assess the damage while rescue and evacuation operations remain underway. The park service has urged people with information about hikers or campers who may be missing or unaccounted for to contact officials.

(With inputs from AP)

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