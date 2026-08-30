Nepal flash flood situation worsens as deaths cross 700; unidentified victims to be buried

Kathmandu:

As Nepal struggles for space to keep the mortal remains of flash flood victims, the death count has increased to 734 in the Himalayan nation, said the country's disaster authority on Sunday. The count, however, is feared to rise further, as 2,498 people, including 589 foreign nationals, still remain missing following Wednesday's tragedy.

Nepal, a landlocked nation sandwiched between India and China, has now decided to bury the unidentified and unclaimed bodies in airtight bags; however, their DNA samples will be preserved for identification later.

"Only bodies that cannot be identified will be managed by the government after preserving DNA and other evidence that could help establish their identity," said Prime Minister Balendra Shah in a social media post on Saturday, while stating that the first priority of the state to save the life of each and every citizen.

Nepalese authorities are busy in relief operations, but the situation remains grim and rescue teams have been advised to exercise caution due to rising flood waters. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), more than 11,000 security personnel, including over 5,000 Nepal Army personnel, have been mobilised for the rescue operations.

"We have received information that the flood flow in the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa has increased further," said the NDRRMA in a statement this morning. "Therefore, all personnel engaged in search, rescue, and relief operations, those in riverside areas, and everyone else in affected areas including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, and Chitwan are requested to exercise caution."

Notably, Nepal had earlier refused to allow foreign rescue teams but made a U-turn following pressure from countries whose nationals remain stranded or missing following the devastation. The country has now allowed teams from India, China, Australia and South Korea to assist the local authorities.

India has sent an 11-member team, including personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and medical aid to Nepal and said it remains committed to assisting Kathmandu. Nepal has also acknowledged India's assistance, with Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "exceptionally generous" for helping the country during this crisis.

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