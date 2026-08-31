'We conquered no country, converted nobody': Mohan Bhagwat reflects on India's universal DNA in Toronto

Toronto:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the “Hindu Vishwa Bandhu - Embrace the World in Friendship” gathering in Toronto on Sunday, where he spoke about India’s civilisational ethos, its tradition of helping others and the importance of unity amid diversity. The event, organised by Canadian Hindus for Outreach, Relations and Dialogue (CHORD), began with cultural performances, including traditional folk songs presented by members of the Indian diaspora. Former Canadian Defence Minister and former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was also among the prominent attendees.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat said India became a “Vishwaguru” (world teacher) through its selfless service to humanity rather than by becoming a “Mahashakti” (superpower). He said India’s civilisational DNA was rooted in friendship, service, refuge and respect for diversity.

“One may call Bharat a superpower at that time, but it was not a superpower. It served the world. By its own character, it became Vishnu Guru, not Mahashakti. So the rise of Bharat means more united, more emancipated humanity,” he said.

Bhagwat highlights India’s tradition of helping others

Bhagwat said India has historically extended help to people facing persecution, war and humanitarian crises. “Whenever Bharat has been asked for help anywhere in the world, it has never refused, and it extends a helping hand even without being asked. This is our tradition, the DNA of Bharat,” he said.

He recalled the plight of Polish refugees during the Second World War and said the Maharaja of Jamnagar had offered them refuge and protection until they could safely return home. Bhagwat also referred to modern conflict evacuations in the Middle East, saying Indian military transport aircraft had rescued not only Indian citizens but also nationals from seven other countries trapped in a war zone.

‘Diversity itself is a form of unity’

Bhagwat said India's spiritual heritage teaches people to recognise unity despite differences in language, faith, culture and ways of living. “They have been taught to see unity in diversity. That is why diversity never poses a problem for unity in India; our tradition teaches us that not only is there unity in diversity, but diversity itself is a form of unity,” he said.

He added that India’s tradition requires people to serve, accept and respect diversity because it is an expression of unity.

Bhagwat invokes Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

The RSS chief also invoked the ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or the belief that the entire world is one family. “Those who are open-minded and knowledgeable embrace the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the belief that the entire earth is one family,” Bhagwat said.

He said people may differ in their physical appearance, body, shape and complexion, but “in essence, we are all one”. “Therefore, serving others is our duty. We have gained this wisdom, which brings us enduring happiness and lasting contentment,” he said.

India’s outreach was about knowledge, not conquest

Bhagwat contrasted India's historical outreach with imperial expansion, saying Indian ancestors travelled across regions to share knowledge rather than conquer territories. He recalled journeys from Mexico to Siberia, crossings of the Himalayas and travel to Southeast Asia in small boats.

“They conquered no country. They converted nobody. Wherever they went, they gave knowledge,” he said, referring to contributions such as astrology, Ayurveda and civilisational values. Bhagwat said this tradition of helping others and sharing knowledge continues to define what he described as the “DNA of Bharat”.

‘Hindus respect all and accept all’

Bhagwat also spoke about the broader understanding of Hindu identity, saying it cannot be restricted to a particular language, form of worship or lifestyle. “When I say Hindu, the word Hindu cannot be defined by any specific language, through any specific worship, or through any lifestyle,” he said, adding that Hindus “respect all” and “accept all”.

He said India’s ancient ethos recognises diversity as natural while considering unity the fundamental reality, and called for people to embrace differences while recognising their shared humanity.

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