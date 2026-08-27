Hindu body reminds Mamdani to 'uphold sworn duty to protect' ahead of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's New York event

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) on Thursday exhorted upon New York Myaor Zohran Mamdani to uphold his sworn duty to ensure safety and civil rights of all those attending Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's upcoming event "Universal Oneness Celebration" at Madison Square Garden. The Hindu body has also issued a security advisory ahead of the event in the city on Saturday following opposition from some groups.

The August 29 event has drawn criticism from some activists and organisations, with HAF alleging that efforts have been made to disrupt or cancel the gathering. The Washington DC-based Hindu-American advocacy and educational organisation has urged attendees to remain aware of their surroundings and keep interactions civil.

Advisory for Mohan Bhagwat's New York event

In a post on X, HAF said, “COMMUNITY ADVISORY ALERT! HAF is issuing this security alert in advance of the Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Stay vigilant, remain situationally aware, and keep interactions civil. Ahead of the event, activists targeting Hindu Americans have attempted to disrupt and cancel the celebration. We urge Mayor Zohran Mamdani to uphold his sworn duty to protect all New Yorkers, including event attendees, and guarantee everyone's safety and civil rights.”

The organisation's advisory comes amid heightened debate in the US over Bhagwat's visit and the RSS's activities, particularly in relation to allegations concerning religious freedom in India.

Panel led by Pakistani-American criticises RSS

Earlier, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) criticised the RSS and called on the US government to consider sanctions against its members and Indian officials.

USCIRF alleged that religious freedom conditions in India were deteriorating and called for targeted measures, including action against Bhagwat.

Chaired by Pakistani-American Asif Mahmood, the body claimed, "Religious freedom conditions in India continue to deteriorate as violence and incitement are frequently used to target religious minority communities. We urge the U.S. government to consider targeted sanctions against RSS members and Indian officials complicit in religious freedom violations, including revoking the visa issued to Mohan Bhagwat and making him ineligible for future entry into the United States."

India condemns remarks

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly rejected USCIRF's remarks during a briefing on August 21, dismissing the organisation as biased and lacking credibility.

The MEA's response came amid a broader debate over Bhagwat's US visit and the RSS's international outreach during its centenary year.

What Zohran Mamdani said on Bhagwat's visit

Mamdani has said he does not support the planned event at Madison Square Garden, but questioned whether New York City authorities have the legal power to cancel a privately organised gathering.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Mamdani said, "I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event."

He also highlighted his personal connection to India, saying, "I also stand here as the first Indian-American Mayor in our city's history, and my mother's family is all still in India."

His comments came as pressure mounted over Bhagwat's scheduled appearance at the event.

Bhagwat's US, Canda visit



Bhagwat arrived in New York on Tuesday as part of a three-nation global outreach tour covering the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The tour has been organised at the invitation of overseas local groups as part of the RSS's centenary-year celebrations.

Bhagwat is scheduled to address the ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, August 29. The event has been organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum and will coincide with the traditional observance of the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan.

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