Rahul Gandhi in legal trouble: FIR registered against Congress MP over remarks on 'purification' row

New Delhi:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday found himself in legal trouble after a first information report (FIR) was registered against him in Uttarakhand's Haldwani by a member of the Valmiki community over his casteist remarks over the purification row following Mallikarjun Kharge's rally, said the police.

The case was registered under Sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) and Section 3(1) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The FIR was registered based on the complaint of Amit Kumar, who is a resident of Jawahar Nagar and a member of the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas. He said Gandhi's remarks during a media briefing on August 29 hurt the sentiments of the community.

Kumar said he was present when the "ritual and cleanliness drive" was conducted at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani following Kharge's rally, accusing that Gandhi has portrayed those involved in the ritual as practising "untouchability" and being "anti-Dalit".

Kumar said he belongs to the SC community and the ritual did not have any "connection" with Kharge's rally. Further, he said people from different caste, including the SCs, participated in the ritual.

Kumar was accompanied by Vinod Arya, also a member of the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas, while registering the FIR, who said demanded Gandhi's arrest and backed the former that several Dalits also participated in the ritual.

"As a follower of the Sanatan tradition, it is my primary right and duty to ensure cleanliness at the venue where our Lord Shri Ram is worshipped and where various religious ceremonies take place," he told news agency ANI. "I am a Dalit myself, and I was accompanied by other brothers from the Dalit community during this activity; we certainly weren't doing anything untoward."

A massive row erupted after a 'purification yajna' was performed at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan on August 11 after a rally by Kharge. The Congress national president, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, criticised the development and called for action.

Later, Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and demanded action against those involved in the incident.

"This act violates the SC/ST (Atrocities) Act. Performing a ‘purification’ ritual is a crime. Yet, no action has been taken," the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha said. "We are demanding justice for the Congress president. It is the duty of the central and state governments to ensure that Kharge gets justice."

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