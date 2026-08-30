Himachal Pradesh on rain alert as 64 roads shut, 225 power transformers affected

Shimla:

Rains continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, disrupting road connectivity and essential services across several districts. A total of 64 roads were closed to vehicular traffic, while 225 power transformers and nine water supply schemes were disrupted, according to the state emergency operations centre.

Mandi recorded the highest number of road closures at 24, followed by Kullu with 16. Kangra and Sirmaur reported seven road closures each, while four roads were closed in Una. Shimla reported three closures, Chamba two and Lahaul and Spiti one.

Mandi, Kullu record highest road closures

The disruption to road connectivity has been reported across eight districts as rainfall continues in parts of the state. Mandi has recorded the highest number of closures, with 24 roads shut for vehicular movement. Kullu follows with 16 roads, while seven each have been closed in Kangra and Sirmaur.

Four roads were closed in Una, three in Shimla, two in Chamba and one in Lahaul and Spiti. Alongside the road closures, 225 power transformers and nine water supply schemes have also been disrupted.

Heavy rain warning issued till September 3

The Shimla meteorological centre has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh from August 31 to September 3. Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several parts of the state from Saturday evening.

Dhaulakuan received the highest rainfall during the period at 38.5 mm. It was followed by Ghaghas at 30 mm, Palampur at 23.8 mm, Murari Devi at 22 mm, Kahu at 11.6 mm and Pandoh at 10 mm. Thunderstorms and lightning were also witnessed in Sundernagar and Murari Devi, according to the weather office.

103 people killed in rain-related incidents

The latest disruption comes as Himachal Pradesh continues to deal with the impact of the monsoon. Since the onset of the monsoon on June 30, around 103 people have died in rain-related incidents, officials said.

The state has also suffered losses amounting to Rs 1,184 crore during the period. With the weather office forecasting heavy rain at isolated places from August 31 to September 3, authorities remain alert as rainfall continues to affect roads and essential services across the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

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