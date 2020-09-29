Hurun India Rich list 2020: Mukesh Ambani tops for 9th consecutive year | Check top 10 billionaires

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Hurun India Rich list 2020: Mukesh Ambani tops for the 9th consecutive year | Check full list

IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020: Reliance Industries MD and chairman Mukesh Ambani continues to be the richest Indian for the ninth consecutive year on Hurun India Rich List 2020 with Rs 6,58,400 crore of personal wealth. Ambani is the only Indian to feature in the top 5 in the global rich list. Mukesh Ambani's total wealth has surged by 73 per cent in past one year, making him Aisa's richest individual and fourth richest man in the world.

The Hurun India list is a compilation of the richest individuals in the country having a wealth of Rs 1,000 crore or more as on August 31, 2020. In the 2020 edition, the list has 828 Indians.

“The IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List is a barometer of the Indian economy, helping us understand which industries have gone up, innovated or gone down. The stories of these entrepreneurs tell the stories of India’s modern businesses," Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said commenting on the launch.

"As much as 28 per cent of the upswing in wealth on the list has been bestowed by Mukesh Ambani, bespeaking Ambani's meteoric success post diversifying from oil to telecom and retail. A further 21 per cent of the additional wealth has been generated by pharma, mainly on the back of the rise in healthcare spends and a realigned priority towards personal healthcare stimulated by the Covid-19,” he said.

London-based Hinduja brothers (SP Hinduja, along with his three brothers) with a joint wealth of Rs 1,43,700 crore bagged the second position on the Hurun India Rich List 2020, followed by HCL founder Shiv Nadar, who ranked third with a wealth of Rs 1,41,700 crore. While Gautam Adani and family bagged fourth spot and Wipro NSE 0.83 %’s Azim Premji at the fifth spot.

Radhakishan Damani, the founder of Avenue Supermarts, debuted in the top 10 wealthiest individuals and bagged the seventh rank in the Hurun India Rich List 2020.

Other named in the top 10 list included Other names in the Top 10 list included Cyrus S Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharma and Cyrus Pallonji Mistry and Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry of Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

While 26-year-old Ritesh Agarwal of Oyo Rooms is the youngest person on the list with a wealth of Rs 4,500 crore and Dharam Pal Gulati (96) of MDH is the oldest on the list with a wealth of Rs 5,400 crore.

Nearly 5 per cent of the list (40 individuals) is comprised of women. 10 out of these 40 women are self-made. The richest woman in the list is Smita V Crishna, 69, of Godrej with Rs 32,400 crore, followed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 67, of Biocon with a wealth of Rs 31,600 crore also the richest self-made woman in India. The average age of women on the list is 61 years.

Here're the top 10 billionaires in India, according to Hurun Rich List 2020

1: Mukesh Ambani

Wealth: ₹6,58,400 crore

Wealth change since 2019: 73%

Company: Reliance Industries

2: Hinduja Brothers

Wealth: ₹1,43,700 crore

Wealth change since 2019: -23%

Company: Hinduja

3: Shiv Nadar & family

Wealth: ₹1,41,700 crore

Wealth change since 2019: 34%

Company: HCL

4: Gautam Adani & famil

Wealth: ₹1,40,200 crore

Wealth change since 2019: 48%

Company: Adani

5: Azim Premji & family

Wealth: ₹1,14,400 crore

Wealth change since 2019: -2%

Company: Wipro

6: Cyrus S Poonawalla

Wealth: ₹94,300 crore

Wealth change since 2019: 6%

Company: Serum Institute of India

7: Radhakishan Damani & family

Wealth: ₹87,200 crore

Wealth change since 2019: 56%

Company: Avenue Supermarts

8: Uday Kotak

Wealth:₹87,000 crore

Wealth change since 2019: -8%

Company: Kotak Mahindra Bank

9: Dilip Shanghvi

Wealth: ₹84,000 crore

Wealth change since 2019: 17%

Company: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

10: Cyrus Pallonji Mistry

Wealth: ₹70,000 crore

Wealth change since 2019: -9%

Company: Shapoorji Pallonji

