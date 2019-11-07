₹25,000 crore fund for pending housing projects: All you need to know

Those incomplete projects will be covered, where unit cost is:
- Less than Rs 2 crore in Mumbai
- Less than Rs 1.5 crore in NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune
- Less than Rs 1 Crore anywhere else in India.
- The two earlier conditions that, a project should not be Non-Performing Asset (NPA) and non-National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) can only benefit, has been withdrawn.
- Even if a project has been declared Non-Performing Asset but liquidation has not been announced, it will be eligible for this provision.
Where will the money for AIF come from?The government of India will invest ₹10,000 crore in the fund. The balance ₹15,000 crore will come in from State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and other such institutions. The fund will be set up as a Category-11 AIF (Alternate Investment Fund) debt fund registered with SEBI and would be professionally run.
How will these realty funds be managed?
- SBICAP Ventures Ltd. will be the investment manager and decide the priority of projects.
- The money will be put in an Escrow account and will not go directly to the developers.
- Banks cannot recover old dues from this amount.
- RBI has also issued a clarificatory note that it would allow banks to release pending loan amounts of home buyers whose money has got stuck in stalled projects.
- The Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), which was first announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 14, will act as a 'special window' to provide loans to over 1,600 incomplete affordable and middle-lower income housing projects.
IS RERA Mandatory for the housing project to qualify for the govt funding?
Yes. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made it clear on Wednesday that the projects need to be registered in RERA (Real Estate Regulation and Development Act).
The project's net worth should be positive. But even if the project has been declared an NPA or dragged to NCLT but not asked for liquidation, it will will also benefit.
