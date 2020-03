Holi Special Trains: IRCTC Alert! Indian Railways to run 58 pairs of trains with extra coaches; check list

Holi Special Trains: IRCTC Alert! Indian Railways to run 58 pairs of trains with extra coaches

IRCTC Alert! Are you planning to visit your family and friends this Holi festival? Then there's Good news for Indian Railways passengers! Travelling during Holi will not be hectic and you don't need to worry about the train reservation too.

In view of a large number of railway passengers during Holi, Indian Railways will operate Holi special trains with additional coaches on several trains. The Holi special trains will also include weekly and bi-weekly special trains which go towards destinations such as Lucknow, Varanasi, Ambala and Vaishno Devi and others.

With Indian Railways, this move, the number of seats will increase in the train, and wait-listed passengers will get a big relief.

According to Financial Express, as many as 32 pairs of trains are being attached with extra coaches on a temporary basis and 26 pairs of trains in Western Railway zone are being attached with additional coaches on a permanent basis.

Here is the list of Holi special trains with extra coaches:

32 pairs of trains with extra coaches on a temporary basis​

Train number 22917/22918 from Bandra Tr to Haridwar to get one sleeper class Train number 19021/19022 from Bandra Tr to Lucknow to get one sleeper class Train number 22935/22936 from Bandra (T) to Palitana to get two Sleeper class Train number 12247/12248 from Bandra Tr to H.Nizamuddin to get one AC chair car Train number 19027/19028 from Bandra Tr to Jammutavi to get two sleeper Train number 12927/12928 from Mumbai Central to Vadodara to get one sleeper Train number 19116/19115 from Dadar to Bhuj to get one AC 3 tier Train number 22956/22955 from Bandra Tr to Bhuj to get one AC 3 tier Train number 12971/12972 from Bandra Tr to Bhavnagar to get one sleeper Train number 19217/19218 from Bandra (T) to Jamnagar to get one sleeper Train number 19023/19024 from Mumbai Central to Firozpur to get one sleeper Train number 19063/19064 from Udhna to Danapur to get one sleeper Train number 19057/19058 from Udhna to Manduadih to get one sleeper Train number 19263/19264 from Porbandar to Delhi Sarai Rohilla to get one AC 3 tier and o­ne sleeper class Train number 19269/19270 from Porbandar to Muzaffarpur to get one AC 3 tier and one sleeper Train number 22909/22910 from Valsad to Puri to get one AC 3 tier Train number 19055/19056 from Valsad to Jodhpur to get one AC 3 tier Train number 19051/19052 from Vlasad to Muzaffarpur to get one AC 3 tier Train number 12943/12944 from Valsad to Kanpur Central to get one AC 3 tier Train number 12911/12912 from Valsad to Haridwar to get one sleeper Train number 19568/19567 from Okha to Tirunnelveli to get one AC 3 tier and o­ne sleeper Train number 19313/19314 from Indore to Rajendra Nagar to get one sleeper Train number 19321/19322 from Indore to Rajendra Nagar to get one sleeper Train number 22911/22912 from Indore to Howrah to get one sleeper Train number 19310/19309 from Indore to Gandhi Nagar Capital to get one AC 3 tier and one sleeper Train number 19329/19330 from Indore to Udaipur to get one AC 3 tier and one sleeper Train number 19053/19054 from Surat to Muzaffarpur to get one sleeper Train number 12945/12946 from Surat to Mahuva Jn to get one sleeper Train number 19565/19566 from Okha to Dehradun to get one AC 3 tier and o­ne sleeper Train number 12949/12950 from Porbandar to Santragachi to get one AC 3 tier and o­ne sleeper Train number 19262/19261 from Porbandar to Kochuveli to get one AC 3 tier and two sleeper Train number 19260/19259 from Bhavnagar to Kochuveli to get one AC 3 tier and two sleeper

26 pairs of trains with extra coaches (permanent basis):