HCL to provide 21 oxygen plants to Delhi govt

Tech firm HCL on Tuesday said it is supporting the Delhi government with 12,000 oxygen cylinders and 21 oxygen plants

Tech firm HCL on Tuesday said it is supporting the Delhi government with 12,000 oxygen cylinders and 21 oxygen plants. In a statement, HCL said each cylinder has a capacity of 40 litres of oxygen whereas 21 oxygen plants will generate 8,800 litres of oxygen per minute.



Two of these ready-to-use oxygen plants which were imported from France have already been delivered and will get installed at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in the national capital, it added.

