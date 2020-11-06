Friday, November 06, 2020
     
Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 791; silver zooms Rs 2,147

Gold prices rose by Rs 791 to Rs 51,717 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, rallying for the third consecutive day, supported by rally in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

New Delhi Published on: November 06, 2020 16:43 IST
Gold prices rose by Rs 791 to Rs 51,717 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, rallying for the third consecutive day, supported by rally in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 50,926 per 10 grams.

In tandem with a rise in gold, silver also zoomed Rs 2,147 to Rs 64,578 per kg from Rs 62,431 per kilogram in the previous day.

In the international market, gold was quoting in the green at USD 1,950 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.44 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said gold prices traded higher on expectations of more stimulus packages.

(With Inputs from PTI)

