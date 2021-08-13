Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 222; silver jumps Rs 100

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gold rises Rs 222; silver jumps Rs 100

Gold prices rose by Rs 222 to Rs 45,586 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, amid a recovery in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 45,364 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also gained Rs 100 to Rs 61,045 per kilogram from Rs 60,945 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee declined 3 paise to 74.28 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,757 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.30 per ounce.

"Gold prices are fluctuating with minor recovery," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

(With PTI Inputs)

