Elon Musk now richest man on earth, pushes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to 2nd spot

Elon Musk, founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX and CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc, has become the world's richest man, pushing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on the second spot, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Jeff Bezos total net worth is $184 billion with a last change of -$4.24 billion while Elon Musk's total net worth is $181 billion with last change of +$4.74 billion, so, going by the last change in numbers, Elon Musk is now world's richest person.

Reacting after becoming the world's richest person, Elon Musk tweeted, "How strange".

How strange — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Elon Musk, who runs electric car maker Tesla, aerospace and space transportation company SpaceX, brain-machine interface firm Neuralink and The Boring Company (that builds underground tunnels), thinks that creating a holding company above all the four firms is a "good idea".

The best example for Musk to follow is Alphabet, which is the parent company of Google and several Google subsidiaries.

