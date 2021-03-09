Delhi Budget: AAP govt to open Sainik School, introduce 'Deshbhakti' period in schools - Highlights

Image Source : ANI AAP govt to open Delhi’s first Sainik School

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the city government has decided to celebrate 75th Independence Day in a big manner. While presenting Budget 2021-22 in Assembly, Sisodia said that the government will hold programmes for 75 weeks starting March 12 to mark the 75th year of independence and put up flags at 500 spots across the national capital.

"Today, I present this 'Deshbhakti Budget' in view of the Centre's celebrations of India's 75 years of independence with 75 weeks as 'Deshbhakti Mahotsav' starting on March 12. This Budget will focus on India's 75 as well as 100 years of independence," he said while presenting a Rs 69,000-crore budget themed on "patriotism".

He added that events will also be organised to honour Bhagat Singh. An amount of Rs 10 crore will be allocated for programmes on Bhagat Singh's life during the 75-week "Deshbhakti" celebrations.

The budget also proposed to open 'Sainik School' in Delhi and promote yoga on a wide scale in the city. "Delhi will have its first Sainik School alongside Delhi Armed Forces preparatory academy where besides regular studies, students will be acquainted with NDA coaching," the deputy CM, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said.

He said under the "Deshbhakti Budget", the city government has proposed to allocate Rs 45 crore to install high masts to hoist the national flag at 500 places in the national capital. Sisodia also said there will be a "Deshbhakti period" in the city schools.

Sisodia said that the government intends to increase city's per capita income to Singapore's level by 2047.

He pointed out that the total outlay of the budget is 6.1 per cent more than the budget presented for financial 2020-21.

The deputy CM also announced that anti-coronavirus vaccine will be available free of cost in government hospitals. "We have allotted Rs 50 crores budget for the same. Soon, per day vaccination will be increased to 60,000 from 45,000," he said.

