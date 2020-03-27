Friday, March 27, 2020
     
Coronavirus: J&K Bank to implement RBI guidelines on term loan moratorium

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2020 16:05 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank, which has the largest number of branches in J&K and Ladakh union territories, has decided to fully implement the RBI guidelines seeking a three-month long moratorium on term loans.

RK Chhibber, Chairman of the Bank has called the RBI guideline as a major relief to bank's borrowers during the tough times the country is presently passing through because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Fight Against Coronavirus

As per the RBI guidelines repayment of all the term loans will be extended by three months. The RBI directive also permits house finance companies and other financial institutions to extend this facility to their borrowers.

The traders in Jammu and Srinagar welcomed the decision terming it as the 'need of the hour'.

