Consumer Price Index inflation eases to 5.91% in March

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for the month of March 2020 stands at 5.91% against 2.86% on March 2019, Government of India. The inflation in the food basket was 8.76 per cent in March 2020, lower from 10.81 per cent in the previous month, as per the CPI data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.58% in February 2020 and 2.86% in March 2019.

The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in the retail inflation while deciding its bi-monthly monetary policy.

The government has mandated the central bank to keep inflation at around 4%.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage