Image Source : PTI Advance booking on re-allocated Jet slots for 3 more months

The Central government has extended the cap of three months on forwarding ticket bookings for flights operated on Jet Airway's airport time slots that have been re-allocated to other airlines.

According to informed sources, the re-allocation of slots on a temporary basis has been extended till December 31 from September 30.

In April, the temporary suspension of Jet Airways' operations had created a capacity crunch in the domestic sector. Consequently, 280 slots in Mumbai and over 160 in Delhi were left vacant.

Jet Airways on April 17 announced a temporary suspension of all flight services as it failed to secure interim funding from lenders to maintain even bare minimum operations.

Currently, Jet is under the NCLT process, under which a committee of creditors has invited EoI from potential bidders.

If a bid is approved by a majority of CoC members, only then the resolution can move ahead. A formal concurrence from the NCLT will be, though, required.

