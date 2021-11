Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE CBDT issues tax refunds of over 1.15 lakh crore to 98.9 lakh taxpayers

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has issued tax refunds of over Rs 1,15,917 crore to more than 98.90 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 8th November 2021. As per the IT Department, Income tax refunds of Rs 36,000 crore have been issued in 97,12,911 cases, and corporate tax refunds of Rs 79,917 crore have been issued in 1,77,184 cases.

This includes 65.31 lakh refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs 12,616.79 crore.

