Budget 2020: Smokers to pay more on cigarettes, excise duty hiked on tobacco

Budget 2020: Excise duty hiked on tobacco, cigarettes

Smokers have to pay more on cigarettes and tobacco products as the government on saturday proposed to raised the excise duty on these products. Presenting Union Budget 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government proposed to raise excise duty on tobacco and cigarettes. “As a revenue measure, I propose to raise excise duty, by way of National Calamity Contingent Duty on cigarettes and other tobacco products. However, no change is being made in the duty rates of bidis,” she said.

Excise duty on cigarettes across various lengths increased:

Cigarettes of length not exceeding 65 millimetres – 440/1,000 from 5/1,000.

Cigarettes of length between 65-70 – 440/1,000 from 5/1000

Cigarettes of length between 70-75 millimetres – 545/1,000

Cigarettes of length above 75 millimetres – 735/1,000.