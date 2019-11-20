RBI supersedes DHFL board, insolvency proceedings soon

DHFL/File

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday superseded the board of debt-laden Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) due to governance concerns and defaults on various debt instruments. The central bank will soon refer DHFL for insolvency proceedings, the RBI said in a statement. The central bank has also appointed R Subramaniakumar, the ex-managing director of Indian Overseas Bank as the administrator of the third largest pureplay mortgage lender.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 45-IE (I) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Reserve Bank has today superseded the Board of Directors of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) owing to governance concerns and defaults by DHFL in meeting various payment obligations. Shri R. Subramaniakumar, ex-MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank has been appointed as the Administrator under Section 45-IE (2) of the Act," the RBI statement read.

The Reserve Bank also intends to shortly initiate the process of resolution of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019 and would also apply to the NCLT for appointing the Administrator as the Insolvency Resolution Professional, it added.