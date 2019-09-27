Bank Holidays Alert! From Dusshera to Diwali; Banks to remain closed on these days in October. Check full list

Bank Holidays Alert! Banks to remain closed on these days in October. Check full list

Bank Holidays in October 2019: Banks to remain closed on the occasion of Diwali, Dussehra, and other festivals or national event in the month of October. Notably, the central government holidays are applicable to all public and private sector banks. However, the public holidays may differ from one bank to another or even from one state to another. In fact, there are state-wise bank holidays also.

Due to festivals like Dussehra and Diwali, the banks will be closed for 11 days in October. However, people remain unaware of the bank holidays and later face several issues like delay in bank-related work or cash crunch.

According to information of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website, banks will be closed for 11 days in October. Notably, these 11 holidays (Bank Holiday) also include second and fourth Saturdays of the month along with the public holidays in different states. It is very important for the customers to know that on which day the bank is closed and need to keep enough cash in hand to avoid facing any crunch during festivals. That's why here is a full list that when your bank will be closed in October.

Date of Bank Holiday

2 October Gandhi Jayanti

6 October Sunday

7 October Navami

8 October Dussehra

12 October Second Saturday

13 October Valmiki Jayanti and Sunday

20 October Sunday

26 October Fourth Saturday

27 October Diwali

28 October Govardhan Puja

29 October Bhai Dooj

Meanwhile, the customers need to keep in mind that all private and public sector banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

