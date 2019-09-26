PMC Bank Crisis: How RBI's restrictions hurt lakhs of depositors?

PMC Bank Crisis: The Reserve Bank of India's banking restrictions on Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) has left lakhs of depositors into a huge snag. The Central bank has barred PMC bank from carrying out "any kind of business transactions" for six months and has put limits on the amount that can be withdrawn by depositors from the urban co-operative bank.

Meanwhile, in a big relief for lakhs of depositors, RBI on Thursday increased the withdrawal limits to 10,000 from 1,000, which it has fixed on Tuesday. Most importantly, people do FDs (Fixed Deposits) in Co-operative banks as they give more 1-2 per cent interest as compared to nationalised banks. However, the question remains intact: How RBI's restrictions hurt the lakhs of PMC Bank depositors and why it is a matter of concern?

What is RBI Restriction on PMC Bank?

RBI imposed a restriction on PMC Bank under Sub-section (1) of Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act for violating of various regulations. However, RBI did not cancel the licence of PMC Bank.

The PMC Bank has been barred from granting, renewing and loans and advances, make any investments, accept fresh deposits, etc, without the prior written approval from RBI.

How RBI's restrictions hurt lakhs of PMC bank depositors?