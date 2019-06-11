Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
Anil Ambani claims to have repaid Rs 25,000 crore in past 14 months

In a conference call with media, he said the Rs 35,000 crore debt repayment includes debt servicing by Reliance Capital, Reliance Power and Reliance Infra and their respective affiliates.

Mumbai Updated on: June 11, 2019 14:01 IST
Anil Ambani claims to have paid Rs 25,000 crores in past 14 months.

Struggling Reliance group chairman Anil Ambani, on Tuesday, said the group has repaid over Rs 35,000 crore of debt during the past 14 months and exuded confidence that it would meet all future debt obligations through the ongoing asset monetisation plan.

In a conference call with media, he said the Rs 35,000 crore debt repayment includes debt servicing by Reliance Capital, Reliance Power and Reliance Infra and their respective affiliates.

"TheReliance group has made aggregate debt servicing payments of over Rs 35,000 crore in the 14 months period from April 2018 till May 2019," Ambani said.

These comprise principal repayment of Rs 25,000 crore and interest payment of nearly Rs 11,000 crore he said without offering details.

He claimed that this payment has been funded almost entirely from the proceeds from asset monetisation and that the group is fully committed to meet all its future debt servicing obligation in a timely manner as more asset sales are on. 

Also Read | Anil Ambani's RCom pays Rs 458.77 crore of dues to Ericsson, averts jail term: Report

Watch Video | Supreme Court orders Anil Ambani to pay Rs 550 Cr to Ericsson India

